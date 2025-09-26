CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Marquette Catholic football team secured a 48-34 victory over Saxony Lutheran on Friday night in Cape Girardeau, overcoming an early deficit in a high-scoring contest.

Saxony Lutheran opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run at 8:04 remaining in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead. Marquette responded with a 37-yard touchdown run by Jack Rea at 2:26, narrowing the gap to 7-6. Saxony extended their lead to 14-7 with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Saxony increased their advantage with a 26-yard touchdown run. Marquette then scored three consecutive touchdowns before halftime. Rea caught a 70-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 37-yard touchdown run by Don’Tay Longstreet. Rea added another touchdown on a 42-yard run, sending Marquette into the locker room with a 28-20 lead.

"This was a big win for us. I told the boys to enjoy it and take it one game at a time." Marquette coach Eric Dickerson said.

Saxony scored again in the third quarter on a 7-yard run, but Marquette answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Longstreet. In the final quarter, Longstreet scored two more rushing touchdowns from 18 and 49 yards. Saxony finished the game with an 8-yard touchdown run, but it was not enough to overcome Marquette’s lead.

The win came after Marquette traveled approximately two hours to Cape Girardeau for the matchup.

