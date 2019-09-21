ALTON - Marquette junior quarterback Jake Hewitt, had a great game for the Explorers on Friday night, with 129 - yard rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Hewitt helped put away the EAWR Oilers 35-14 to make Marquette 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

"Our line gave me so much time to run or throw," Hewitt said during a postgame interview." The three running touchdowns I had the defense gave me the chance to run."

Hewitt ran for three rushing touchdowns in the game. 45,6, and 47 yards.

"Hewitt, he's the real deal," Angleton said. "He's also only a junior.

The Explorers have another big game this Friday when they head to Mt. Carmel. Mt. Carmel comes into the game 4-0.

