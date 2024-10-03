STAUNTON – The Marquette Explorers won Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Boys Golf Regional held at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton with a team score of 324.

It was a Gateway Metro Conference sweep as Metro-East Lutheran took second (332) and Father McGivney took third (334). All three teams qualify for the Zeigler Sectional on Monday, Oct. 7th.

The sectional will be held at Franklin County Country Club located at 11058 Country Club Rd. in West Frankfort, IL 62896.

Timber Lakes proved to be playing particularly tough on Wednesday as not a single golfer broke par. Only six golfers broke 80.

The low score of the day was from Raymond Lincolnwood sophomore Bryce Cowdrey with a 1-over par 73.

The winning Explorers were led by juniors Carson Jones with a 77 as well as Henry Freihoff and Tyler Morelli with matching 80s. Other scores came from sophomore Hubert Allen (87), junior Andrew Belden (92), and senior Matthew Cain (94).

The second-best score of the day came from Metro-East Lutheran senior Ryan Suhre with a 2-over par 74. The Knights also had scores from senior Jacob Kober (82), junior Andre Menossi (86), senior Erik Neath (90), junior Lucas Lorentz (95), and senior Logan Abbot (99).

Senior Drew Kleinheider was the only Griffin to break 80 with a 7-over par 79. Other scores came from junior Bradley Goodwin (82), sophomore Brayden Kerns (86), freshman Henry Willenborg (87), sophomore Joey Seefeldt (89), and freshman Sam Sink (91).

Litchfield (335) and Carlinville (345) finished in fourth and fifth place but still send some golfers as individuals to the sectional.

Litchfield sends junior Tucker Maguire (76), junior Sam Schwab (76), and junior Tucker Pastrovich (88). Carlinville will be represented by junior Tate Duckels (77), senior Colin Pope (81), and sophomore Cade Vinyard (84). Vandalia junior Owen Halford (89) also qualified individually.

