ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School will present Clue at 7 p.m. on October 25 and 26, on the Ruth Klaus Stage located at 219 E. 4th Street.

Clue is a murder-mystery farce adapted from the 1985 film Clue, which was based on the Hasbro board game. Sandy Rustin adapted the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn for the stage, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The classic board game is brought to life as six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host with a plot filled with aliases, blackmail, motive, mystery and humor.

According to Ms. Madison Foreman, Theater and Music Director, 31 students are involved in the production as actors and crew. She said, “Clue is a fantastic blend of humor and mystery that challenges both the characters and the audience. We’ve had an incredible time bringing this story to life, and we can’t wait for everyone to join us for a night of unexpected twists and laughter.” Mr. Robert Price, Theology faculty, is Assistant Director. He added, "I look forward to participating in this quirky and fast-paced production. The students have done an amazing job bringing a lot of energy and creativity to the show. Ms. Foreman has done a fantastic job guiding us through her first production at Marquette, and I’m excited for the audience to laugh along with us.”

Principal characters include Nola Effinger (Wadsworth), Heidi Kahl (Yvette), Ella Walters (Miss Scarlet), Erin Schwartz (Mrs. Peacock), Alyssa Converse (Mrs. White), William Bridegroom (Professor Plum), Nicholas Acklin (Mr. Green), Noah Rose (Colonel Mustard), Lily Berkenbile (The Cook), and Addison Gallagher (Mr. Boddy). Other cast members include Piper Karrenbrock, Allison Nash, Mary Sehorn, Josie Anderson, Annabelle Walters and Isabella Greenberg. Crew members are Siloam Abraham, Vyla Berkenbile, Liam Chandler, Xander Clary, Dylan Diaz, Jack Droste, Amaiah Ervin, Thomas Horton, Autumn Hrabal-Olson, Lolah Maher, Dakota Nelson, Gabrielle Petty, Caden Ricks, Kennedy Smith and Sanaa Young. Annie Van is the Stage Manager.

According to Marquette Principal, Timothy Harmon, the Fall Play begins the theater season followed by a Christmas Program and a Spring Musical. During the summer, a theater camp is offered for elementary and middle school students. He said, “Giving our students the opportunity to participate in live theater is valued by the Marquette community. It gives them an opportunity to enrich their lives in other ways besides the classroom or athletic field and I’m so excited about that! We recently established a volunteer group, Friends of the Marquette Theatre, to support the performing arts at MCHS. ­I am beyond grateful to have the support of this group and all the individuals involved, it really speaks volumes about how much this community means to Marquette Catholic.”

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at www.marquettecatholic.org/theatertickets or at the door.

