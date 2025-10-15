ALTON - Marquette High School’s girls volleyball team secured a 2-0 victory over Waterloo Gibault on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at home, improving their season record to 16-14. The match concluded with identical set scores of 25-22, 25-22.

Key contributors for Marquette included Kaylin St. Peter s, who recorded four blocks, and Emma Dempsey, who had six receptions and four digs without committing any errors. Mia Moore added six service points, including one ace, along with seven kills. Reese Bechtold contributed five kills, three service points, and five receptions.

Explorers' defensive efforts were highlighted by Stella Frost with four service points and eight digs, and Alex Stephan, who amassed 13 receptions and 22 digs.

On the offensive side, Brooke Keller posted three service points, including two aces, along with 10 assists and four digs. Ari Davenport also made an impact with five service points, including one ace, seven digs, and six assists.

In addition to the varsity team’s win, Marquette’s freshman and junior varsity teams also secured victories on Tuesday.

Marquette will host Granite City on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, for Senior Night.

