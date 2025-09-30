ALTON - Alton’s Marquette High School tennis team defeated Civic Memorial 7-2 in a match held Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Alton.

Marquette secured the victory by winning five of six singles matches and one of three doubles matches.

In singles, Izzy Hough, Sarah Moehn, Mia Lopez, Adelaide Bryson, and Sophia Lamere all earned wins for Marquette. The only singles match won by Civic Memorial was by Abigail Harms, who defeated Maddie Waters 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Civic Memorial claimed two victories. The pairs of Abigail Harms and Kerrigan Loewen, as well as Reagan Bloodworth and Sarah Mueller, won their matches against Marquette’s Adelaide Bryson and Sophia Lamere, and Izzy Hough and Mia Lopez, respectively. Marquette’s doubles team of Sarah Moehn and Holly Forrester won their match against Civic Memorial’s Kena Breyer and Taylor Clendenny.

