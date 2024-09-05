Listen to the story

ALTON – The Marquette Explorers boys golf team hosted Althoff Catholic and Christ Our Rock Lutheran in a nine-hole triangular match at The Woodlands Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Crew shot a blistering 151 to beat out the Crusaders’ 172 and COR’s 260.

Article continues after sponsor message

The teams played the back-nine at The Woodlands, par 36.

Marquette was led by Andrew Belden’s 3-under par 33 and supported by a 2-under par 32 from Carson Jones. Tyler Morelli (40) and Hubert Allen (44) also had their scores counted for Marquette.

Althoff’s Cooper Issacs and Bentley Miller each shot a 42.