GRANITE CITY — Marquette Girls Volleyball showcased a dominant performance on Monday, defeating the Granite City Warriors 2-0 in a non-conference match. The victory, which took place at Granite City, improved Marquette’s season record to 12-17 overall.

In the first set, Marquette edged out the Warriors with a score of 25-21 before decisively winning the second set 25-3. The match highlighted several standout performances from Marquette players. Senior libero Lily Covert contributed significantly with eight service points and 12 digs. Senior defensive specialist Brooke Rister added nine service points, including three aces.

Junior setter Arista Bunn recorded 15 assists and five service points, four of which were aces. Additionally, junior middle Kaylin St. Peters and sophomore outside hitter Adira Bunn made their mark with five and six kills, respectively. Adira Bunn also tallied five digs during the match.

Marquette's junior varsity and freshman teams also achieved victories, both winning their matches 2-0.

Looking ahead, Marquette will play at Gibault on Tuesday before hosting Litchfield for Senior Night on Wednesday, October 16. The team finished the Gateway Metro Conference with a record of 5-5.

