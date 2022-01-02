ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' basketball team appears poised for a strong run the remainder of the 2022 season with an 11-6 mark at Christmas break. The top goal for the Marquette Catholic girls is to capture a regional championship.

“We have a senior-oriented team. We have seven seniors out of our twelve kids. Our goal is the win regionals – that is our number one goal every year. If that happens then we are going to take it one game at a tame. But our focus is on winning regionals,” Coach Lee Green said.

Green says he has a lot of confidence in this year's Explorers team.

"Out of the seven seniors, three of them have been starters since their freshmen year," he said. "Every year they have been here, they have played in a regional championship game, except last year because we did not have it.

“We have two other seniors who were first off the bench. So, four of our seven seniors have logged a ton of varsity minutes. Then, two of our other seniors are transfers from other schools’ whey they were starters since their sophomore year.”

Coach Green says his team's leadership is really good because of the playing time these girls have logged on varsity.

“Abbey Williams, Chloe White, Alyssa Powell, and Jillian Nelson. Those are four players that are probably our top four players.”

Coach Green says the Marquette girls program is part of "a winning culture."

"All they want to do is win," he said. "They bring it every day in practice, and they give everything they have. It’s a good culture to have.”

