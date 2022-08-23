ROXANA - Marquette Catholic started its season on fire Monday night in the Roxana Volleyball Tournament with three consecutive wins over some top-notch squads.

Marquette Catholic Head Girls Volleyball Coach Sue Heinz said in a pre-season interview that their goal this season is to win the regional and shoot for 20 wins.

Heinz said she loves the Roxana Tournament because it allows the squad to play several matches and get an idea of what to expect from her girls in the competition.

"I was very happy with the outcome Monday night giving us the opportunity to play in Saturday's first-place bracket. We were challenged early with Jersey but pulled it together to get the win.

"We are looking forward to Saturday's competition and will be working all week to have the best finish!"

Senior Kyle Murray had a phenomenal 24 kills and 4 blocks in the matches and junior Abby Taylor had 28 assists. Freshman Arista Bunn had 21 assists and led the team in service points with 28 and 5 aces. Tyan and Shay O'Leary anchored the offense with a combined 33 digs and 48 serve receives. Hanna Marshall also had a great offensive night with 12 kills.

This is a summary of Marquette's action on Monday night:

Vs. Jersey 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

Statistical leaders for Marquette:

Kylie Murray 12 kills & 2 blocks

Kendall Meisenheimer 5 kills

Ryan O’Leary 8 digs

Abby Taylor 10 assists & 11 service points

For Jersey Stat Leaders were:

Kendal Davis 23 digs, 2 aces

Kari Krueger 23 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Vs. Greenfield

25-21, 26-24

Statistical leaders for Marquette:

Hanna Marshall 9 kills

Kylie Murray 7 kills & 6 service points

Ryan O’Leary 9 digs

Abby Taylor 11 assists

Vs. Mt. Olive

25-15, 25-6

Statistical leaders for Marquette:

Kylie Murray 5 kills

Abby Taylor 4 aces, 13 service pts, 7 assists

Lily Covert 13 digs

Jersey defeats Mt. Olive (25-21, 25-17)

Grace Shalley 7 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces, 1 block

Adrian Blasa 11 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces

Jersey defeats Greenfield (25-19, 21-25, 15-8)

Kari Krueger 9 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces

Kendal Davis 41 digs, 1 aces

Adrian Blasa 19 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces

Lauren Lyons 10 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces



