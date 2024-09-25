ALTON – The Marquette Explorers Boys Soccer team, led by Head Coach Brian Hoener, solidified their position as one of the top teams in the area with a decisive 3-0 victory over Maryville Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

This win marked the Explorers' 10th triumph, bringing their overall record to an impressive 10-2.

The match held at Maryville Christian saw standout performances from several Marquette players. Quinn Copeland had one of the Explorers' goals with an assist from Jude Keller. Cameron Golike followed with another goal, also assisted by Keller. Keller himself rounded out the scoring, contributing the third goal for the Explorers.

In goal, Will Fahnestock delivered a stellar performance, securing a shutout and preventing Maryville Christian from finding the back of the net.

The Explorers are set to continue their season with an away game at Metro East Lutheran on Thursday and will host Normal University on Friday.

