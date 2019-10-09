WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic High School senior sensation Riley Vickrey blazed to a first-place finish with a swift clocking of 17:55 in the varsity girls division Tuesday at the Madison County Cross Country Championships in Wood River.

Marquette Catholic freshman sister - Kailey Vickrey - finished in 10th place in the varsity girls division. The Marquette Catholic varsity girls team placed third overall.

In the Prairie Stare Conference for the varsity girls division, Riley Vickrey took first team first-place honors and freshman Kailey Vickrey took first team second-place honors.

On the boys varsity side of the Madison County Championships, seniors Asher Linkous finished in fifth place, Cole DeClue finished in sixth place, Jake Rummerfield finished in eighth place and Spencer Cox finished in 14th place. The varsity boys team finished in third overall. In the Prairie State Conference for the varsity boys division seniors Asher Linkous took first team second-place honors, Cole DeClue took first-team third-place honors, and Jake Rummerfield took first-team fourth-place honors.

For the first time ever, the varsity boys team were the Prairie State Conference champions.

