CHARLESTON - Junior Riley Vickrey of Marquette Catholic advanced to the Saturday IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet finals with a time of 5:22.87 on Thursday. Vickrey was fourth in the second heat of the 1,600 meters.

Ava Parekh, a freshman from Chicago (Latin) had the top 1,600-meter time (5:07.22). Vickrey’s time ranked eighth in the 1,600 field heading into the finals.

Marquette Catholic’s 4 x 400 relay team was sixth in their heat with a time of 4:28.35. The 4 x 400 relay team consisted of Nathaliah Buttry, Grace Dennis, Taylor and Vickrey. Freshman Tristan Fraley of Marquette Catholic was 12th in the first flight of the long jump with a leap of 14-11.25; freshman Baylee Bilbruck of Greenfield was 13th (14-9.0).

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern’s Sabrina Burns was sixth in her heat of the 300-meter hurdles (51.54) in one of the top performances of the day.

In the shot put, sophomore Ellen Kangas was fourth in her flight with a toss of 35-7.75. Junior Kirstin Stay of Greenfield was 12th in her flight in the triple jump (31-2.50). Kangas was ninth in her flight of the discus with a toss of 100-04.

In the 4 x 800 relay, Southwestern’s team of Laina Wilderman, Emma Brandon, Allison Brown and Mackenzie Coulee was 10th in their heat with a time of 11:37.97.

The Marquette Catholic 4 x 100 relay foursome of Jessica Cutts, Kennedy Koetzle, Fraley and Brooklyn Taylor were ninth in their heat with a time of 52.90. Fraley was eighth in her heat of the 100-meter hurdles (18.03).

Cutts was ninth in her heat of the 100 meters (13.39). Marquette’s 4 x 200 foursome of Koetzle, Cutts, Fraley, and Taylor were ninth in their heat (1:57.0). Marquette’s Taylor was eighth in the 200 meters (28.50).

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: