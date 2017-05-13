STAUNTON – Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickery was the only Explorer to reach next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state track meet with a second-place finish in the 3200 meters at the Class 1A Staunton Sectional Thursday.

The Explorers scored 24 points to finish ninth in the team standings, while Bunker Hill tied for 13th with Mount Olive with 14 points each. Litchfield won the team title with 86 points.

Vickery covered the distance in 12:07.73; Litchfield's Madison Throne won the event in 12:00.15.

Carrollton took part in the meet, but failed to score; no Hawks moved on to the state meet.

In other sectionals, Metro East Lutheran finished 14th at the Chester Sectional with 14 points; no Knights advanced to the state meet, which was won by Nashville with 105 points.

The state meets take place beginning Thursday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium and runs through Saturday.

