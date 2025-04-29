ALTON — Marquette Catholic secured a 3-1 victory over Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Monday, April 28, 2025, at home at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, propelled by strong performances from Maya and Alex Stephan.

Maya Stephan scored twice, while her teammate Alex Stephan added a goal. Both players also contributed assists, helping to set up scoring opportunities throughout the match. Jessica Eales recorded six saves in goal, playing a key role in preserving the lead for Marquette.

With the win, the Explorers improved their record to 9-5-2. Waterloo Gibault, despite the loss, holds an 11-6-2 record.

The Explorers return to action at 6 p.m. at home against Metro East Lutheran High School on Tuesday, then at Althoff Catholic on Wednesday and at MELHS on Thursday.