ALTON - Two coaches with long track records have resigned from their positions at Marquette Catholic High School to spend more time with their families.

Jeremy Sanfilippo, boys soccer coach for six years with 99 wins in his career, and Jim Claywell, who produced 20 state boys tennis individual qualifiers - each have children entering college who likely be competing in sports. Both men want to spend time watching their children in college athletics and the schedule for their respective seasons would conflict.

The two are leaving on the best of terms with nothing but respect, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said. Marquette will begin the process of looking for replacements after the holidays and Holmes encouraged qualified candidates to apply for either of the spots.

“We will go through our normal process of selecting coaches after the holidays,” Holmes said. “We will be taking applicants, screening them and then doing interviews. There are a lot of talented people in the region, so I think we will find someone with a good fit for their roles.”

Sanfilippo made the comment to Holmes that he had enjoyed his stay at Marquette Catholic. Sanfilippo’s group won the IHSA State Soccer Championship in Class 1A in 2012. This past season, his team was 11-7-2.

Holmes said Sanfilippo was intricately organized and always had whatever he needed in before any coach. Holmes also said Sanfilippo will be sincerely missed.

Claywell had a lifetime record of 208-70. When the Explorers were members of the South Central Conference, they won seven conference titles under Claywell.

Holmes commended Jim and his wife, Kathy, for their long-term commitment to the Marquette tennis program. Kathy assisted Claywell through the years.

To apply for either positions, send resume information to Marquette Catholic High School, located at 219 E 4th Street in Alton, call Holmes at his office at 618-463-0583 or e-mail jholmes@marquettecatholic.org.

