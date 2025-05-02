ALTON — Jami Jones has emerged as one of the region’s top shot put competitors during the 2025 girls' track and field season.

Jones, who competes in both shot put and discus, recorded personal bests of 33 feet, 11 inches in the shot put and 62 feet, 8.5 inches in the discus. On April 28, 2025, she won the Small Schools Madison County championship in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 9.5 inches. Two days later, on April 30, 2025, Jones took first place in the shot put at the Jacksonville Senior Night competition with a toss of 31 feet, 3.75 inches. She also posted a victory at the Roxana Co-Ed Meet, where she achieved her season-best throw of 33 feet, 11.25 inches.

Jones has been recognized as the Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for her performances.

In addition to track and field, Jones is a member of the Marquette girls' basketball team. Marquette coach Billy Sprague praised her dedication and athleticism.

“She joined us last year and is just a powerful dynamic athlete,” Sprague said. “She has a solid work ethic and knows what it takes to succeed in practice and competition.” He added that Jones continues to improve, noting she works hard and gets “better and better.”

