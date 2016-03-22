Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette Catholic’s pitchers Brady McAfee and Jacob File tossed a combined one-hitter in a 9-1 victory over Metro East Lutheran.

Liam Maher exploded four hits in four at bats with three RBIs for Marquette. Zack Weinman and Konnor Morrissey had two hits each. Weinman crossed the plate four times for the Explorers.

Noah Coddington had the only Metro East Lutheran hit in the game.

Marquette led 1-0 after one inning, then scored three runs in the second, two in the sixth and three in the seventh inning. Metro East Lutheran’s lone run came in the second inning.

 “Brady McAfee had another good start and gave us a good lead,” Marquette Catholic head coach Tim Fahnestock said. “File came in and closed the door on them. I was really happy with the way our pitchers controlled the game. We did a good job of putting the ball in play and moving the runners. It was a good day for us.”

Metro East Lutheran players gather on the mound during a game against Marquette Catholic on Monday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

