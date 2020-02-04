Marquette Catholic's Kijuan 'Iggy' McGee to Sign to Play Football at McKendree University
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School in Alton is proud to announce that senior Kijuan “Iggy” McGee will sign a letter of intent to play football at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
McGee will sign in the school Commons at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
