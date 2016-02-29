ALTON - Marquette Catholic football wide receiver Jesse Simmons signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas, on a football scholarship this past week.

Mary Hardin-Baylor finished with an 11-2 record last year and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division III football championships, Marquette Catholic head football coach Darrell Angleton said.

“I am glad to see Jesse sign with a school that has such an excellent football tradition,” Angleton said. “Jesse has worked really hard. He has great hands and a strong work ethic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Angleton said Simmons had some other schools interested in him, but he finally settled on Mary Hardin-Baylor.

As a wide receiver/slot back, Simmons had 51 receptions for 701 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He carried the ball from the slot position seven times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 12 kickoffs for 197 yards last season.

“I think just having the ability to go and continue to play football rounds you out as a person,” Angleton said. “They will polish him and I think he will become an even better football player.”

Jesse is the son of John and Jayne Simmons of Alton.

More like this: