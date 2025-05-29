CHARLESTON - Marquette Catholic discus thrower Jack Beaber is preparing for the state finals after securing a spot among the top nine competitors with a throw of 46.8 meters (153 feet, 1 inch) on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The state finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Charleston, where the top athletes will advance to compete for the championship.

Beaber expressed confidence about his move into the finals, saying, "I am feeling good about my chances. I threw pretty well to make the finals. It is a different level here with all the different schools and the talent."

He also described the experience as valuable and expressed a desire to return next year, emphasizing the need to "keep consistent throughout year."

Marquette Catholic Boys Track and Field Coach Billy Sprague praised Beaber’s hard work and determination.

"I am so proud of Jack," he said. "I am just happy he set this goal and worked so hard for it and now to be among state finalists, it is good for him. We know the type of kid he is and we knew he would be here in the finals."

Looking ahead to Saturday, Coach Sprague added, "I am very excited, and it will be fun to see him walk in that parade of champions on Saturday."

"Jack is definitely a Marquette champion," Sprague added.

Beaber acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting that he will need to stay focused and not be overwhelmed by the level of competition at the state finals.

