CHARLESTON — Marquette Catholic junior Jack Beaber secured a fourth-place finish in the discus at the Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Finals held Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Beaber entered the competition ranked 22nd among 29 state finalists but exceeded expectations with a personal best throw of 51.20 meters. This distance also set a new Marquette Catholic record, surpassing the previous mark that Beaber himself held.

Jack is the son of Michael and Allyson Beaber and a graduate of St. Mary’s in Alton. The school community expressed pride in his achievement and optimism for his future performances.

"I am so proud. We knew he would be on that podium at state with the way he worked all year," said his coach, Billy Sprague. "It was great for him, he was so relaxed, calm, cool, and collected in the finals at Charleston. He was just happy to be there, and he knew he was bound for the podium. To see him with that smile on the podium was great. "

Coach Sprague said the fourth-place state finish will "absolutely be a motivator for Jack to be on top of that podium next year."

Beaber’s performance represents a milestone for Marquette Catholic High School’s track and field program, signaling potential for continued success in upcoming seasons.

