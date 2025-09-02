ROXANA - Marquette girls volleyball split two matches Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the Roxana Tournament, falling to Greenfield before defeating Valmeyer.

Isabelle Bassett earned All-Tournament Team honors.

The Marquette team lost to Greenfield in straight sets, 25-8 and 26-24. Reese Bechtold contributed five service points on seven serves without errors in the match. Marquette rebounded to beat Valmeyer 25-11 and 25-14. Brooke Keller led the offense with 14 points on 17 serves without errors. Mia Moore added 13 points on 14 serves, including three aces and one error. Karly Davenport contributed six points on seven serves with two aces and one error, along with three blocks. Bechtold also added four kills and one block in the victory.

Article continues after sponsor message

The team’s record stands at 2-4 for the season. Marquette is scheduled to play at Freeburg on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Marquette freshman team finished the Maryville Christian Tournament with a 2-3 record, including wins over freshman teams from McGivney and Granite City.

Mark Ellebracht is head coach for the Marquette girls' volleyball team.

More like this: