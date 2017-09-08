ALTON - The Marquette Catholic athletic department and head boys basketball coach Steve Medford are quite proud of junior Explorer basketball player Isaiah Irvin for his constant efforts on the court over the summer.

Irvin, who should be one of the leading area basketball players this winter, attended a summer basketball camp at Baylor University and became acquainted with highly acclaimed Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew. Drew went so far to name Irvin as the MVP for the Baylor summer camp and sees Irvin as having unlimited potential for the future on the hardwoods.

Irvin is pictured with Coach Drew. Last year, Irvin, now a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 12 points a game and should pour in a more points this year for the Explorers.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think Isaiah is an outstanding basketball player who has a ton of potential," Marquette Catholic head boys basketball coach Steve Medford said. "How big he gets recruited will be up to him and how much work he puts in. He has put that work in this summer and I'm expecting a lot out him. He's a tremendous basketball player and a tremendous kid. He does have Division I potential; it depends on how hard he works."

Medford said for Irvin to receive the MVP at such a high-level basketball camp with one of the nation's top college coaches is a tremendous accomplishment.

Medford added that Irvin has increased his overall strength and can now dunk the basketball consistently, which should add to his explosive play.

"He is 6-foot-2, but he plays like a 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 kid," Medford said. "I am excited about him and the others coming back this year."

More like this: