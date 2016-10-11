SALEM – Marquette Catholic's girls golf team has a great future ahead of it, with the Explorers winning their own IHSA Class 1A girls golf regional last week, with just one senior – Madi Connors – who will be graduating.

The Explorers' season, however, came to an end with an eighth-place finish in Monday's IHSA Class 1A Salem Sectional tournament; with the top three teams and top 10 golfers on non-qualifying teams advancing to this weekend's state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Only one area golfer – Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack, with an 13-over 85 on the par-72, 5,214-yard Salem Country Club course, good for ninth place – advancing to the state tournament.

Nashville (332), Metropolis Massac County (348) and Effingham St. Anthony (358) moved on to state, followed by Effingham and Pickneyville (368 each), Belleville Althoff (373), Waterloo (377), the Explorers (378), Anna-Jonesboro (380), Columbia (381), Carterville (392) and Mount Carmel (408). Massac County's Millie Lawson, with a 4-over 76, took the day's medalist honors.

“It was a good day overall,” said Marquette coach Deb Walsh. “We struggled on the greens a bit – they were fast greens – and we couldn't connect with the ball when we needed to. There were some holes we could have played better, but we did a good job overall.

“The girls gained a lot of good experience this season; we'll benefit from the experience and hopefully the outcome will be better next year. The girls are already looking forward to next season.”

Ellie Kane led Marquette with a 15-over 87, followed by Annie Kane with a 19-over 91 and Connors and Lauren Walsh with 28-over 100s each.

