ALTON - Marquette Catholic boys soccer player Ethan Eddy has chosen Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey to continue his play soccer for the next season. He said he plans to major in computer science.

"Lewis and Clark Community College is close to home and has a great soccer program," he said. "LCCC also has great study programs and a great campus."

Eddy was All-Metro Conference and he said some highlights of his career were beating QND in PKs as a sophomore and a win in the state semifinals. Eddy was a captain his senior year for the Explorers.

"Marquette thoroughly prepared me academically and helped me form into the person I am today," he said.

Ethan is the son of Scott and Erin Eddy of Godfrey.

