ALTON - Ania Sneed of Marquette Catholic High School was one of the Students of the month for March 2025 at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

These were comments by Sneed about the honor:

"My name is Ania Sneed, and I am a Class of 2025 senior at Marquette Catholic High School. Throughout high school, I have dedicated myself to academic excellence, leadership, and creative growth. With a 4.24 GPA, I have maintained straight A’s and earned the distinction of high honor roll all four years. I am a proud member of Marquette’s National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. My passion for learning has led me to take several honors and dual-credit courses in history and English, allowing me to challenge myself and expand my perspective.

"Beyond academics, service and creativity have been central to my journey. I have completed over 143 hours of community service, reflecting my commitment to giving back. In addition to these hours, I have served as both the Assistant and House Captain of the St. Catherine of Bologna

House in the St. Francis Community. The Marquette Catholic Community and House system provides for the development of students and the enhancement of our school mission.

"I have also been actively involved in Interact Club for three years, Art Club for four years, and Diversity Club for one year. Art has been a defining part of my identity, and I am honored to have received the Alumni Award at Marquette’s annual art show twice. As I look ahead, I plan to pursue a career in fine or visual arts, where I can continue to express myself and inspire others through creativity."

