ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffin lost to Marquette Catholic varsity Explorers 9-5 in a game marked by strong performances from both teams on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Marquette Catholic opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Alyssa Coles hit a home run to center field, bringing in two runs.

A subsequent wild pitch added another run, giving the Explorers an early 3-0 lead. Father McGivney responded in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game at three with a series of singles, including one from Mensing that drove in a run.

The Explorers regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Kennedy Eveans drew a walk, scoring one run, and an error by the Griffin extended Marquette's advantage to 6-3.

In the pitching circle, Father McGivney's Grenzebach threw five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs, five of which were earned.

She struck out six batters and walked five. For Marquette, Kenna Lievers pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits and five runs, three earned, while striking out seven and walking one.

Mensing and Grenzebach each contributed two runs batted in for Father McGivney.

Coles led Marquette Catholic with two RBIs and also scored two runs, finishing the game with a 1-for-3 performance.

Bella Johnson and Stella Frost each added two hits for the Explorers, while Ashlynn Bennett contributed with two walks, helping the team to tally five walks overall.

