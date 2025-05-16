VIRDEN - Marquette Catholic's 4 x 100 varsity girls relay is state-bound.

The four girls - Lilly Hannigan, Tyra Wells, Madison Bassett and Karly Davenport - punched their ticket to Charleston with an amazing 4 x 100 performance in second place with a time of 52.27. The girls competed in the IHSA Riverton Sectional at Virden on Friday. The Explorers were behind only Virden (North Mac's) foursome of Kaelyn Swift, Lakin Whited, Addison Cole and Kiara Sticker, who won with a time of 50.98.

The four girls are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month for the Explorers.

Marquette Catholic head girls' track and field coach Billy Sprague said: "Seeing Tyra pull up to the gate and get out of the car definitely inspired our relay team. They've had this goal for a long time now and to see it become a reality was an emotional moment for them. I'm so proud of their performance."

Tyra Wells had testing she had to take on Friday morning at Marquette, but still managed to make it to Virden just before the 4 x 100 relay started, which excited her coach and teammates, who had set this goal months ago.

Sprague said Tyra arrived 11 minutes before taking her spot in the second position of the 4 x 100 race.

