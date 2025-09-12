ALTON — Marquette Catholic High School will face East Alton-Wood River High School in a football game at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Alton Public School Stadium, 1513 State Street, Alton. The game has been moved from its originally scheduled time of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Brian Hoener said the Saturday contest time change was made because of the extremely high temperatures predicted during the day for Sept. 13.

The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 98 degrees on Saturday. The heat index is projected to be as high as 101 degrees, the National Weather Service said on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Marquette Catholic is 1-1 overall going into the contest and East Alton-Wood River is 0-2.

Jhrodyn Croft is leading the Explorers with an average of 63 rushing yards per game and Kalin McGee, a running back, has four touchdowns so far. He has also rushed for 84 yards total to lead the team. Don'tay Longstreet and Michael Beaber are leading the Explorers in tackles, with Longstreet averaging four tackles a game and Beaber 3.5 tackles per contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarterback Toby Eberline has completed 11 of 21 passes on the season.

The Saturday event will begin with gates opening at 8:15 a.m., followed by warm-ups for Marquette Catholic and EAWR. The coin toss will take place at 8:40 a.m., with teams leaving the field shortly after. The national anthem will be performed by the Knights of Columbus at 8:57 a.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Marquette Catholic-East Alton-Wood River game will be livestreamed on Riverbender.com.

Halftime will last 15 minutes and will feature a performance by the Marquette Dance Team alongside participants from the Marquette Dance Clinic.

Admission prices are $5 for adults, $2 for students, and $2 for seniors. Concessions will be available, offering hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and other items.

More like this: