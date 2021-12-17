MARQUETTE 53, CARROLLTON 40: While Marquette came away with a 53-40 win with solid play, there was no doubt that the Carrollton Hawks came to play and provided the Explorers a very competitive boys basketball game Thursday night at Marquette Catholic.

Carrollton played well enough to go into halftime only down 3 points but Marquette was able to create a little breathing room in the second half. The Explorers led 14-11, 27-24, and 35-28 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Hawks 18-12 in the final quarter.

Sophomore Braden Kline led Marquette with 20 points, while Parker Macias scored 13, Dre Davis had 7, Brody Hendricks 5, Sean Williams 4, with Kendall Lavender and Darrius Weaver both contributing 2 points each.

For Carrollton, Kyle Leonard led their scorers with 19, Gus Coonrod had 11, Grant Pohlman scored 6 with Ethan Harrelson, and Kaiden Breckon both added 2 points each.

