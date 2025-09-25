CENTRALIA - Marquette Catholic's girls volleyball team secured a 2-0 victory against Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday, winning sets 26-24 and 25-15 at Christ Our Rock Lutheran’s home court. The win improves Marquette’s overall record to 8-11 for the season and 3-2 in the Great Midwest Conference.

Metro East Lutheran plays at Marquette Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, then the Explorers host Carlinville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29, and Maryville Christian at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several players contributed to the team’s success. Ari Davenport was nearly perfect at the service line, converting 12 of 14 attempts, along with five assists and two kills. Stella Frost also performed well, hitting 8 of 10 from the service line, including one ace. Allie Weiner added 7 of 10 service points and a block assist.

Defensively, Kaylin St. Peters recorded two blocks, two block assists, and two kills. Reese Bechtold contributed five kills and one block assist. Brooke Keller provided 10 assists and scored four service points. Morgan Rister led the team in digs with 21 and made 13 service receptions, while Emma Dempsey added six digs.

Marquette will look to build on this win as the season continues.

More like this: