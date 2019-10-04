MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24-25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 26-23-19: Kristine Lauritzen and Emma Menke both had seven kills, while Claire Spain and Abby Williams both had five kills each as Marquette took a Prairie State Conference win over Metro-East.

Lauritzen also had 13 digs, while Menke scored 11 points, Rachel Heinz had 16 assists, and Josey Wahl had seven points and 10 digs for the Explorers.

Marquette is now 15-5 overall, 5-0 in the PSC, while the Knights drop to 4-18.