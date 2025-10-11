Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced the candidates for its 2025 Homecoming Court. The king candidates include Jack Beaber, Maicol Gonzalez, Ethan Dempsey, Keller Jacobs, Carson Jones, Eli Rodgers, and Jack Rea. The queen candidates are Annie Rea, Alana Taylor, Melanie Marshall, Caroline Cain, Juliana Urhahn, Emma Dempsey, and Maddie Waters.

The king and queen will be revealed at the Homecoming Dance scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The event marks a traditional celebration for the school community.



