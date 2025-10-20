ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School will present Alice in Wonderland on November 7th and 8th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. on the Ruth Klaus Stage located at 219 E. 4th Street. Alice in Wonderland is based on the stories of Lewis Carroll and adapted by Jason Pizzarello.

It is produced by special arrangement with Stage Partners (www.yourstagepartners.com).

After Alice falls down the rabbit hole, mad tea parties, sarcastic caterpillars, depressed turtles and a very irrational queen take stage in a dream-like landscape. According to Ms. Madison Foreman, MCHS Theater and Music Director, twenty-five students are involved in the production as actors and crew.

She said, “Working on Jason Pizzarello’s Alice in Wonderland has been a wonderful reminder of how imaginative the students are. They have taken this classic story and made the characters their own. Each character is full of color, curiosity, and of course madness. The students' passion and love for the performing arts have truly made this production enjoyable to work on and unforgettable.” Principal characters include Ella Walters, Piper Karrenbrock, Annabelle Walters, Catherine Pulaski, Akira Alexander, William Bridegroom, Heidi Kahl, Isabel Downey, Jackson Ellis-Gable, Josie Anderson, Allison Nash, Meron Abraham and Noah Rose. Crew members are Annie Van (Stage Manager), Eliza Boatman, Leah Brown, Caroline Cardinal, Xander Clary, Zoe-Marie Harris, Daniel Hotfelder-Sansone, Calissa Mattaline, Dakota Nelson, Kennedy Smith, Makenzie Thomas and Amy Vu.

According to Marquette Principal, Timothy Harmon, "I am incredibly excited about this year's fall play, Alice in Wonderland. I grew up watching Alice in Wonderland and to see our students perform this should be a lot of fun. I also want to recognize the dedication and creativity of our Theater Director, Ms. Madison Foreman, and the talented students who have brought this story to life—both on stage and behind the scenes. Their teamwork, energy, and commitment to their craft are truly inspiring.

"Whether you're a longtime fan of Alice in Wonderland or experiencing it for the first time, I am sure this performance will leave you smiling, thinking, and perhaps a little more curious about the world around you. Thank you for supporting the arts at MCHS—we’ll see you down the rabbit hole!” Admission is free for students and children. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and can be purchased at https://www.marquettecatholic.org/ theater tickets or at the door."

