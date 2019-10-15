Marquette Catholic to Host IHSA Regional Boys Soccer Tourney This Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will host an IHSA Regional Boys Soccer Tournament this week at Gordon Moore Park. The schedule is below. There is a gate of $5 per person to attend the games per IHSA rules. IHSA BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton, IL 62002 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Friday, October 18, 2019 - 6:00 p.m. (New time) Tue., Oct. 15 Match 2 at 4:00 pm: (1) Alton (Marquette) vs. Staunton [Coop] — Site: Gordon Moore Park Match 3 at 6:00 pm: (4) Hillsboro vs. (5) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) Fri., Oct. 18 Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3 – Championship Game More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending