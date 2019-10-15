ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will host an IHSA Regional Boys Soccer Tournament this week at Gordon Moore Park. The schedule is below. There is a gate of $5 per person to attend the games per IHSA rules.

IHSA BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton, IL 62002

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18, 2019 - 6:00 p.m. (New time)

Tue., Oct. 15

Match 2 at 4:00 pm: (1) Alton (Marquette) vs. Staunton [Coop] — Site: Gordon Moore Park

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: (4) Hillsboro vs. (5) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)

Fri., Oct. 18

Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3 – Championship Game

