ALTON - Marquette Catholic tennis star Andrew Bower's Creve Couer Racquet Club Junior Tennis team captured second place in the Missouri Valley Junior Team Tennis Championships Sectionals in Tulsa, Okla.

The Missouri Valley Junior Team Tennis Championships included the best teams out of five states. The qualifiers came from their district championships to advance on to sectional championships.

The Marquette Catholic doubles duo of Daniel McCluskey-Andrew Bower advanced to the state tennis tourney this past spring. In the Class 1A state tennis tourney, McCluskey-Bower went 4-2.

Left to right in photo are Brendan Cunnane, Andrew Bower, Faith Greise, Flo Edison, Andrew McDonald, Morgan McKinnis, Coach Matt Kuelker, and Emma Sock.





