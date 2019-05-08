ALTON - Marquette Catholic tennis stars Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower are getting primed for post-season competition.

The McCluskey-Bower doubles combination won the Titan Invite this past weekend at Glenwood High School.

The first match was played Jacksonville and the duo rolled through dominant, as usual. The second match the combo played East Peoria and won 6-1 6-1. And for the final match, McCluskey-Bower played Glenwood High to take the doubles title in the tournament.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, GREENVILLE 0: Daniel McCluskey, Andrew Bower, Nathalie Joehl, Marc Tassinari, Cole DeClue and Greg Root were all winners in singles as Marquette swept Greenville.

In doubles, the teams of McCluskey and Bower, Johel and Tassinari, and DeClue and Root all won their matches to complete the sweep.

The Explorers play at Highland on Wednesday.

