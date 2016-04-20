ALTON - Rarely does a community see a beautification effort like what happened last week in Alton with some thoughtful and hard-working Marquette Catholic High School students.

Paula Mattix-Wand, the Marquette Catholic coordinator for last week's service effort, said not only did the kids give a new life to the home of Mary Donahue in Alton, but worked to paint, clean and beautify several other areas. The effort on the part of the high school students was part of Pride Inc.’s Bucket Brigade and service hours for the seniors.

“Mary Donahue’s house was completely transformed,” Mattix-Wand said. “It now looks fresh and clean. The kids completed projects from Godfrey Road down to Lincoln Douglas Square. They hit both ends of Godfrey and Alton. Whenever we would go and drive around to the 11 sites, you could instantly tell something was happening.”

Mattix-Wand mentioned several homeowners were out talking to the Marquette seniors and telling them how wonderful it was what they were doing and how much they appreciate it. Multiple grounds were cleaned with weeds picked, along with several houses painted during the process. It was typical of the long-standing tradition of Pride Inc. and Bucket Brigade, started many years ago by Alton’s Dale Neudecker.

Neudecker said he couldn’t say enough for Marquette’s kids and what they had done last week. He said this gets the 2016 campaign off to a tremendous start and what “a life lesson” it is for the more than 80 Marquette Catholic youth who participated. One of the ladies who had her home painted was 96 years old. Neudecker said it meant everything to the woman to have her home painted so she could stay in her house for time to come. Bucket Brigade will pass its 1,400th home painted in the Alton area this year, Neudecker said.

Mallory Maag was a student participant last week on the Donahue home project. She said she was very proud of what the students did there.

“I have known Mary (Donahue) for four years at Marquette and believe she is a really nice person,” she said. "I am glad to help."

Kate Costello agreed with Maag: “I feel like it is really good giving back to the community. I am happy we are doing the Donahue house because I have known her for four years. I would like to do these kind of things as I get older.”

On the first day of the project, the seniors worked through pouring rain, but trudged through and completed their assigned work.

“We were in mud, cold and wet and didn’t hear one senior complain,” Mattix-Wand said. “The seniors continued to work and knew they had to push through it.”

Mattix-Wand said that positive spirit established Monday in the rain continued each day through last week.

“They kept pushing every day and each day the results were a little more visible and satisfying,” she said. “We were in the Haskell Park neighborhood and people kept coming out and looking at the mulch and clearing of weeds and how nice it looked.”

Marquette Catholic students are required to do 30 hours of service their senior year and 20 hours in each of the other years for a total of 90 hours.

The school has a “Serviam” or "I Will Serve" motto and she said it was never more apparent than last week.

“I have seniors laughing and saying if they didn’t get the motto last week they won’t get it,” she said. “They showed the motto with high octane all week.”

Megan Grove said it is really special to participate in these community service projects and Bucket Brigade.

“It means we get to do this in our own community," she said. "It also means a lot that we get to do this where we live right by our school.”

