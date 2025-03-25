ALTON - Students from Marquette Catholic High School showcased their academic prowess at the Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science (ACES) competition held at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) recently.

The event featured a range of subjects, with students competing in various disciplines.

The Marquette team included Isabel Downey, Isabella Tran, Peyton Crane, Jessica Eales, Karly Davenport, and Thomas Masterson. Notably, Payton Crane achieved fourth place overall in English, while Thomas Masterson secured second place in Physics. Isabella Tran also excelled, finishing second in Biology.

As a result of their performances, Isabella Tran and Thomas Masterson will advance to the ACES State competition, scheduled for April 15, 2025, at Eastern Illinois University.

The event serves as a platform for students to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in engineering and science disciplines.

