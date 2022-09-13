ALTON - Marquette Catholic's homecoming week is underway and Principal Tim Harmon said spirit is strong among students.

The 2022 Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming Court will be formally announced at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Johnson’s Corner. A full school pep rally is scheduled in the Marquette Gym at 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

After the homecoming court is introduced, there will be a caravan led by the MCHS Drumline to the football field for the Marquette-Breese Mater Dei game.

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon each day during homecoming week there is a different dress-out theme. Monday was based on the movie “Breakfast Club,” and today, “Grown Ups.” He said there were a lot of students dressed as dads or soccer moms today. “There are a lot of aprons being worn in school today,” he said.

Wednesday, the movie theme is “Mean Girls” and it will be a day to wear pink, he said.

The movie “Parent Trap” will be followed for attire on Thursday and Friday will “Friday Night Lights” with freshmen and sophomores wearing white and juniors and seniors blue.

The Homecoming Football game is at 7 p.m. against Breese Mater Dei. More on that in a separate story.

The Homecoming Dance at Marquette is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Homecoming Week at MCHS will end with a Homecoming Mass beginning at noon on Sunday, September 18, at Alumni Plaza.

Nichole Stevenson, Student Council Moderator, said homecoming is a "fun, eventful week at Marquette."

This is a list with full details about the queen and king candidates, their parent names, college choice, potential study concentration, and best Marquette memory:

Nathan Bennet

Parents: Ellen and Jon Bennet

Activities: Soccer - 4 years, BCA – 4 years, National Honors Society – 2 years, Campus Ministry –1 year.

College: Missouri State

Major: Finance

Best High School Memory: "When Max Cogan and I got kicked out of a basketball game in Oakville."

Hanna Marshall

Parents: Chris and Johanna Marshall

Activities: 4 years – volleyball

4 years – Soccer

3 years - Student Council

4 years – BCA

2 years – NHS

College: Undecided

Major: Architecture

Best High School Memory: "My best memory is being part of the Blue Crew, and my sophomore year of soccer, especially the sectional championship game."



Charlie Fahnestock

Parents: Tim and Amy Fahnestock

Activities: Soccer and baseball – 4 years, Student Council – 3 years, BCA – 2 years, National Honors Society – 2 years

College: Undecided

Best memory: "Playoff soccer."



Kailey Vickrey

Parents: Jackie and Corey Vickrey

Activities: Cross country –4 years/captain –3 years

Track - 4 years/captain – 3 years

Student Council – 3 years

BCA — 4 years

Yearbook Photographer –1 year

College: Missouri State University

Major: Special Education

Best High School Memory: "My freshman year of track, getting to run one relay race with my sister handing off the baton to me. She was a senior at the time."



Hayden Sherman

Parents: Nathan and Jolene Sherman

Activities: Bowling – 4 years, baseball – 4 years, hockey – 3 years, cross-country–1 year.

College: McKendree University

Major: Business/Marketing

Best High School Memory: "When the bowling team advanced to sectionals; the first time in the school’s history! Also, when the hockey team made it to the championship game."



Serenity Eldridge

Parents: Kendall and Virginia Eldridge

Activities:

4 years– Cheerleading

2 years – Softball

4 years – Student council

3 years – BCA

1 year – Interact

College: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Best High School Memory: "Cheer Camp the summer before my freshman year and bus rides to and from basketball games."



Jack Thomas Spain

Parents: Tom and Erin Spain

Activities: Basketball — 4 years

Baseball – 4 years

Student Council – 4 years

BCA – 4 years

National Honors Society

Recycling – 1 year

College: University of Arkansas

Major: "Business with intentions of going to law school or being the President of the United States."

Best High School Memory: "Winning the basketball regional my junior year and being in the Blue Crew at every football game."



Olivia Byrd

Parents: Judy and Scott Byrd

Activities: 4 years – Volleyball

4 years – BCA

4 year – Student Council

College: Missouri State

Major: Medicine or Psychology

Best memory: "Meeting all my friends in freshman year in summer P.E.



Max William Cogan

Parents: Bob and Suzanne Cogan

Activities: 4 years — football

4 years – Bowling

2 years – Baseball

2 years – Volleyball

2 years – National Honors Society

College: Undecided, but want to play football

Major: Movie Production

Best High School Memory: "The best part of the Blue Crew even though it has gotten me in trouble a couple of times."

Livy Kratschmer

Parents: Jeff and Michelle

Activities: 4 years – BCA

3 years – Student council

2 years – Yearbook

4 years – Volleyball

3 years – Basketball

1 year – Students for Soldiers

2 years – NHS

College: Auburn

Major: Forensic Pathology

Best High School Memory: "Taking pictures for the school and Spanish class during sophomore and junior years."



Aiden Reilly O’Keefe

Parents: Dan and Sheila O’Keefe

Activities: 4 years – golf, NHS – 1 year

College: Drury University

Major: Accounting and Business/Management

Best memory in High School: "Going out to dinner with the golf team."



Nia Ballinger

Parents: Dana and Ed

Activities:

4 years– Varsity basketball

3 years – Student Council

2 years – National Honors Society

1 year – Art Club

1 year – BCA

College: University of Missouri (Mizzou)

Major: Health Science

Best High School Memory: "Winning regional championship my junior year."



Myles Arthur Paniagua

Parents: Artie and Mindy

Activities: 4 years – soccer

4 years – Baseball

College: Lewis and Clark

Major: Business

Best High School Memory: "My best memory is being on the 2019 state soccer team."



Kylie Murray

Parents: Kevin and Veronica

Activities: 4 years – Student Council

4 years – BCA

4 years – Soccer

4 years– Volleyball

1 year – Basketball

College: Baker University (playing volleyball)

Best memory: "During sophomore year, playing in the snow during Ms. Sabolo’s class."

