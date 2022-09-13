Marquette Catholic Students Enjoy Homecoming Week, Plus More On The Queen and King Candidates
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's homecoming week is underway and Principal Tim Harmon said spirit is strong among students.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
[ALSO: Explorers Will Play Friday Night Homecoming Game As Injured Players Return]
The 2022 Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming Court will be formally announced at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Johnson’s Corner. A full school pep rally is scheduled in the Marquette Gym at 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
After the homecoming court is introduced, there will be a caravan led by the MCHS Drumline to the football field for the Marquette-Breese Mater Dei game.
Marquette Principal Tim Harmon each day during homecoming week there is a different dress-out theme. Monday was based on the movie “Breakfast Club,” and today, “Grown Ups.” He said there were a lot of students dressed as dads or soccer moms today. “There are a lot of aprons being worn in school today,” he said.
Wednesday, the movie theme is “Mean Girls” and it will be a day to wear pink, he said.
The movie “Parent Trap” will be followed for attire on Thursday and Friday will “Friday Night Lights” with freshmen and sophomores wearing white and juniors and seniors blue.
The Homecoming Football game is at 7 p.m. against Breese Mater Dei. More on that in a separate story.
The Homecoming Dance at Marquette is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Homecoming Week at MCHS will end with a Homecoming Mass beginning at noon on Sunday, September 18, at Alumni Plaza.
Nichole Stevenson, Student Council Moderator, said homecoming is a "fun, eventful week at Marquette."
This is a list with full details about the queen and king candidates, their parent names, college choice, potential study concentration, and best Marquette memory:
Nathan Bennet
Parents: Ellen and Jon Bennet
Activities: Soccer - 4 years, BCA – 4 years, National Honors Society – 2 years, Campus Ministry –1 year.
College: Missouri State
Major: Finance
Best High School Memory: "When Max Cogan and I got kicked out of a basketball game in Oakville."
Hanna Marshall
Parents: Chris and Johanna Marshall
Activities: 4 years – volleyball
4 years – Soccer
3 years - Student Council
4 years – BCA
2 years – NHS
College: Undecided
Major: Architecture
Best High School Memory: "My best memory is being part of the Blue Crew, and my sophomore year of soccer, especially the sectional championship game."
Charlie Fahnestock
Parents: Tim and Amy Fahnestock
Activities: Soccer and baseball – 4 years, Student Council – 3 years, BCA – 2 years, National Honors Society – 2 years
College: Undecided
Best memory: "Playoff soccer."
Kailey Vickrey
Parents: Jackie and Corey Vickrey
Activities: Cross country –4 years/captain –3 years
Track - 4 years/captain – 3 years
Student Council – 3 years
BCA — 4 years
Yearbook Photographer –1 year
College: Missouri State University
Major: Special Education
Best High School Memory: "My freshman year of track, getting to run one relay race with my sister handing off the baton to me. She was a senior at the time."
Hayden Sherman
Parents: Nathan and Jolene Sherman
Activities: Bowling – 4 years, baseball – 4 years, hockey – 3 years, cross-country–1 year.
College: McKendree University
Major: Business/Marketing
Best High School Memory: "When the bowling team advanced to sectionals; the first time in the school’s history! Also, when the hockey team made it to the championship game."
Serenity Eldridge
Parents: Kendall and Virginia Eldridge
Activities:
4 years– Cheerleading
2 years – Softball
4 years – Student council
3 years – BCA
1 year – Interact
College: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Best High School Memory: "Cheer Camp the summer before my freshman year and bus rides to and from basketball games."
Jack Thomas Spain
Parents: Tom and Erin Spain
Activities: Basketball — 4 years
Baseball – 4 years
Student Council – 4 years
BCA – 4 years
National Honors Society
Recycling – 1 year
College: University of Arkansas
Major: "Business with intentions of going to law school or being the President of the United States."
Best High School Memory: "Winning the basketball regional my junior year and being in the Blue Crew at every football game."
Olivia Byrd
Parents: Judy and Scott Byrd
Activities: 4 years – Volleyball
4 years – BCA
4 year – Student Council
College: Missouri State
Major: Medicine or Psychology
Best memory: "Meeting all my friends in freshman year in summer P.E.
Max William Cogan
Parents: Bob and Suzanne Cogan
Activities: 4 years — football
4 years – Bowling
2 years – Baseball
2 years – Volleyball
2 years – National Honors Society
College: Undecided, but want to play football
Major: Movie Production
Best High School Memory: "The best part of the Blue Crew even though it has gotten me in trouble a couple of times."
Livy Kratschmer
Parents: Jeff and Michelle
Activities: 4 years – BCA
3 years – Student council
2 years – Yearbook
4 years – Volleyball
3 years – Basketball
1 year – Students for Soldiers
2 years – NHS
College: Auburn
Major: Forensic Pathology
Best High School Memory: "Taking pictures for the school and Spanish class during sophomore and junior years."
Aiden Reilly O’Keefe
Parents: Dan and Sheila O’Keefe
Activities: 4 years – golf, NHS – 1 year
College: Drury University
Major: Accounting and Business/Management
Best memory in High School: "Going out to dinner with the golf team."
Nia Ballinger
Parents: Dana and Ed
Activities:
4 years– Varsity basketball
3 years – Student Council
2 years – National Honors Society
1 year – Art Club
1 year – BCA
College: University of Missouri (Mizzou)
Major: Health Science
Best High School Memory: "Winning regional championship my junior year."
Myles Arthur Paniagua
Parents: Artie and Mindy
Activities: 4 years – soccer
4 years – Baseball
College: Lewis and Clark
Major: Business
Best High School Memory: "My best memory is being on the 2019 state soccer team."
Kylie Murray
Parents: Kevin and Veronica
Activities: 4 years – Student Council
4 years – BCA
4 years – Soccer
4 years– Volleyball
1 year – Basketball
College: Baker University (playing volleyball)
Best memory: "During sophomore year, playing in the snow during Ms. Sabolo’s class."
More like this: