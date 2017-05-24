ALTON - Karoline Lauritzen, a graduating senior at Alton Marquette Catholic High School, is the recent recipient of a $500 scholarship from Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI).

CNB Bank & Trust sponsored this state-wide scholarship competition which enabled Illinois high school seniors to compete in a statewide essay-writing contest. The competition is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Karoline is the daughter of Jeff and Shannon Lauritzen of Godfrey, IL. She was selected from a pool of almost 250 applicants who submitted entries on topics concerning the impact/importance of community banking on themselves, someone they know, and their communities.

Karoline is a member of the National Honor Society, a Presidential Service Award winner, and an Illinois State Scholar. In addition, she was a captain of the varsity swim team, a member of the varsity volleyball team, a member of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club, member of the Spanish Club, was a Student Ambassador, and a member of the Homecoming court. Lauritzen plans to attend Indiana University with career interests in Accounting and International Business.

Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 350 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout Illinois.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visitwww.cnbil.com.

