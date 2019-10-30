ALTON - Marquette Catholic Sophomore golfer Gracie Piar had a stellar year again this year for the Explorers. She won several medals and advanced to the Class 1A State Golf Tournament for the second year.

"It was a very fun season, I'm glad we went to state again. My average was a 39 last year and a 37 this year. My goal next year would be to shoot even-par all the time. I have been playing golf since I was 7 years old," Piar said.

As a freshman, Piar advanced to the 1A State Golf Tournament where she tied for 25th place. So this golf season she wanted to improve her golf game and she did.

Piar as a sophomore won the Alton Classic where she shot a 72, She also won the Madison County Small School Tournament where she shot a 75. She won the Class 1A Regional with a 76. She then went to the Mt. Carmel Sectional where she advanced to head to state with a 76.

Piar headed to Red Tail Golf Course in Decatur for the Class 1A State Golf Tournament. Piar finished the first day tied for 8th place with a 77. She was tied with 5 other girls. The second and final day she finished with a 79 to put her in 17th place her overall score for both days was 156.

As a team, Marquette also excelled this year. They advanced to the State Tournament as a team where they placed 2nd at the Mt. Carmel Sectional. The team is made up of 1 senior, 1 junior and 3 sophomores.

Piar was named 2019 Metro East Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year. She also won the same award in 2018 as a Freshman.

