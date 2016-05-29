GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A THIRD-PLACE MATCH

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, WILLIAMSVILLE 2: Marquette Catholic finished its season on a high note, defeating Williamsville 4-2 in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament third-place match 4-2 over Williamsville.

Annabelle Copeland had a had trick to led the Explorers to the win; Marquette finished the year at 15-10-3.

The Bullets' Marah Abu-Tayeh, who wound up with 66 goals on the year, opened the scoring in the ninth minute to put Williamsville ahead, but Copeland answered with goals in the 15th and 32nd minutes to put the Explorers ahead at the halftime break. Copeland scored her third goal in the 61st minute, with Abu-Tayeh scoring seconds after the Copeland goal, but Claire Dalton finished the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute.

Lauren Fischer ended up with three saves for Marquette.

A welcoming ceremony and celebration of the third-place finish is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the school gym, 219 E. Fourth Street in Alton.

