GODFREY - Brian Hoener reached a significant milestone in his coaching career by securing his 400th win across college and high school soccer games with a 10-0 triumph on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, over Waterloo Gibault at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The achievement, reached while coaching at Fontbonne University and Marquette Catholic, reflects more than two decades of dedication to the sport.

Hoener’s overall coaching record stands at 400 wins, 249 losses, and 61 ties. At Fontbonne University, he compiled a 251-176-48 record, coaching both the men’s team to a 155-107-33 mark and the women’s team to a 96-69-15 record. After that, Hoener has coached at Marquette Catholic, where his teams achieved a combined 149-73-13 record, with the boys’ team at 50-21-1 and the girls’ squad at 99-52-12.

Reflecting on the milestone, Hoener said, “It’s a great milestone. I attribute it to being very blessed to work with a lot of great players and good coaching staffs, and I have been put in situations to work with a lot of great people. This milestone is a reflection of the people I’ve worked with.”

He emphasized the importance of support from his family, noting, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in places that allowed me to do it for a long time, and my wife and family give me so much support. Coaching is not a 9-to-5 job. I wouldn’t have done it without their support.”

Brian acknowledged his wife, Julie, as the key to his lasting coaching success. “She makes a lot of sacrifices and takes on a lot of responsibilities at the house on weekends, nights, and holidays, and all kinds of different things,” Hoener said. “This is a milestone we share. She has been just as big a part, allowing me to get something like this. Coaching and athletics are a different lifestyle, and she bears so much of the responsibility.”

Hoener highlighted the support he has received from the institutions where he has coached.

“The Marquette Catholic administration, board, and families are great to work with. Players consistently take pride in Marquette. We deal with a lot of great players and families who desire to be competitive and win games,” he said. He noted that both Fontbonne and Marquette Catholic are Catholic institutions that supported his vision for running their programs.

Coaching both men’s and women’s teams at the college level and then boys and girls at the high school level, Hoener expressed pride in his consistent approach.

“I have had a good level of success in both genders as well. I’m proud of the fact that I treated soccer as soccer at both Fontbonne and Marquette. Concepts and principles don’t change much between boys and girls or men’s and women’s soccer,” he said.

Brian Hoener’s milestone win is a testament to his longevity, adaptability, and commitment to soccer coaching across different levels and genders.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brian Hoener Career Coaching Record:

Fontbonne University

Men 155-107-33

Women 96-69-15

Total 251-176-48 overall

Marquette Catholic

Boys 50-21-1

Girls 99-52-12

Total 149-73-13 overall

All-Time Total

400-249-61 Overall

More like this: