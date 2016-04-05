EDWARDSVILLE - The Marquette Catholic boys’ tennis team was poised and showed courage taking the courts on Monday at Edwardsville Township Park Tennis Courts against Metro East Lutheran without one of their teammates, Zach Hunter.

Hunter was seriously injured in an accident with his teammate John Claywell on Friday. Hunter remains in a St. Louis hospital after suffering head injuries while Claywell was able to take the court on Monday.

Marquette Catholic won four of five singles matches and all three doubles matches.

“Considering the circumstances, I couldn’t have been prouder of the players,” Marquette Catholic coach Mike Walters said. “With what has happened and there was a lot of wind they really concentrated and worked hard for a victory.”

These were the results:

Singles

Kendrick Norwood of MELHS defeated John Claywell (MCHS) 7-5, 6-0

Daniel McCluskey (MCHS) defeated Jacob Harding (MELHS) 6-1, 6-0

Joe Segneri (MCHS) defeated Jonah Wilson (MELHS) 6-3, 6-2

Peter Wendle (MCHS) defeated Trey Klaas (MELHS) 6-0, 6-0

Tom Morrisey (MCHS) defeated Brett Masters (MELHS) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

McCluskey/Nathan Walters (MCHS) defeated Everhart/Harding (MELHS) 7-6, (7-5) 3-6, 12-10

Claywell/Segneri (MCHS) defeated Norwood/Wilson (MELHS) 7-5, 7-5

Wendle/Alex Cousley (MCHS) defeated Klaas/Masters (MELHS) 6-0, 6-1

St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton is hosting a prayer hour for Zach Hunter from 7 to 8 tonight. The public is invited to attend and offer prayer for Hunter.

