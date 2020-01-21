ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is preparing for its Ninth Annual St. Baldrick’s Event at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and is asking for volunteers to shave their head, volunteer or donate as part of the excitement. All are welcome to attend the event.

Marquette Catholic has raised $6,021 to the $7,000 goal, Elizabeth DeCourcey said.

Marquette Catholic teacher Elizabeth DeCourcey, one of the event organizers, said: “Please consider donating to one or more of the brave individuals who have decided to shave their head. All money collected goes to children's cancer research.

“Kids with cancer are our reason for it all,” DeCourcey added. “They’re the inspiration behind our event and the reason we’re helping fund childhood cancer research. We believe all kids should be able to grow up and turn their dreams into realities. Join our event or make a donation.”

Here is the link if you would like to donate:

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Marquette2020

