ALTON - Marquette Catholic's seniors and parents had a memorable two final days of school Thursday and Friday at the school.

On Thursday, there was ice cream distributed to all the senior Marquette students and then on Friday on their final day, donuts were handed out before school and when students went back to their vehicles later in the day, parents had volunteered to wrap their vehicles with different tributes.

Paula Schwartz, one of the coordinators, said: "It is a great class," she said of the Marquette Class of 2023. "The students have some wonderful friendships now. Marquette is a very special place. We wanted to recognize the seniors, they loved the ice cream on Thursday and then parents volunteered to decorate their vehicles and also donuts were distributed. They also always love senior mission week and they went for a field day to a park last Friday."

Suzanne Tesson, another one of the coordinators, spent considerable time on the car decoration process.

"It has been fabulous," she said of the donut distribution and car decoration process. "The parents are trying to make the seniors last day fun. I am very proud of the senior class. They made it through the COVID-19 Pandemic and have just done a great job. I would say Marquette is like a big family. We are all glad to have sent our kids here."

Marquette Catholic's 2023 graduation is Friday, May 12. The graduation will be live on Riverbender.com.

