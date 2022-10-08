BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Marquette Catholic sent golfers to the final day in the IHSA state golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Club.

The three Explorer players moving on to the second round are Aiden O'Keefe, shooting an 82, Mike Wilson, who had an 86, and Will Schwartz, who also carded an 86. Missing the cut were Sean Williams, who had a 91, Carson Jones, who fired a 92, and Matt Kane, who carded a 96.

In the Class 1A tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Club, the Explorers' team missed the cut by one shot with a score of 345, tied for ninth with Rockford Lutheran. Chicago Latin leads with a score of 312, with Effingham St. Anthony Catholic second at 321, Winnetka North Shore Country Day third with a score of 322, in fourth place is Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic at 327 and rounding out the top five is Byron, who shot a team score of 338.

In the individual standings, there's a three-way tie for the lead after the first round, with Parker Bohne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran and Connor McCall of Vandalia tied all shooting a one-over-par 73, with Charles of Latin in fourth with a 74 and St. Anthony's Joey Trupiano, Beecher's Vincent Massana and Monticello's Will Ross in a three-way deadlock for fifth, all firing a 75.

In Class 2A at the D.A. Weibring Golf Course, the team leader is Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic, who fired a 304 as a team, with second place going to Lisle Benet Academy Catholic with a 307, in third place is Benton, with a 308, Springfield High is in fourth place at 312 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is tied for fifth with Lemont at 319.

Five golfers --- Wade Schact of Champaign Central, Hayden Moore of Geneseo, River Stilley of Benton, Jacob Lutzke of Mundelein Carmel Catholic and Charles Davenport of Benet --- all are tied for first with even-par 72s. There are no local golfers or teams who are playing in the Class 2A tournament.