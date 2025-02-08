ALTON - Marquette took an important Gateway Metro Conference win 46-44 over McGivney at the Marquette Family Arena on Friday night, Feb. 7, 2025.

Chase Jones led the Explorers with 20 points, while Cameron Jones had eight points, Isaiah Redd had three points, Jack Rea scored four points, Carson Jones had two points, Cam Golike had five points, and James Sehorn also had three points.

Marquette Catholic led 14-8 after the first quarter and 27-19 at the half. Father McGivney outscored the Explorers 13-10 in the third quarter, before Marquette clinched it at the end.

Owen Kolesa led the Griffins with 15 points, while Chase Jansen added 12 points, David Carroll scored eight points, both Tyler Jacobs and Will Rakers had three points each, Carson Barone had two points, and Brendan Kayser scored a single point.

The Explorers are now 12-12, while McGivney is 12-14.

